Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

DU first cut off released check LIVE updates

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 88 80 72 75 87 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 94.5 87 72 75 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 91 85 75 75 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91 87 80 72 70 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 92 87 75 70 70 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 92 88 75 75 70 84 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 94 90 85 73 75 88 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 96 95 90 80 75 93 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 94 91 85 75 70 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 92 85 75 75 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 93.66 85 78 75 90 B.A (Hons) English 94 92 87 82 85 90 B.Com (Hons) 97 91.5 84 70 75 88 B.A Programme 90.5 85.5 85 74 75 80.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 87 Closed 70 70 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 93 Closed 77 72 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 86 79 Closed 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 93 86.5 71.75 72 85.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93 90 84.66 74 70 83 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 92 89.5 83 73 65 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91 86.66 73 Closed 65 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 91 87.33 74 73 65 81 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 92 87 82 70 70 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 95 93 88 79 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94.66 91 84 Closed 70 84.66 B.A (Hons) English 93 91 86 81 82 83 B.A Programme 90 84.5 84 Closed 72 80 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 90 82 69 70 85.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 90 85 79 67 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 84.66 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.5 92 85 78 65 83.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 76 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 89 Closed Closed 67 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 87 Closed 72 60 81 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 86 79 Closed 67 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89.33 85 78 Closed 60 Closed B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 91 88 80 71 60 81 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.5 92.5 Closed Closed 69 84.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 90 85 Closed 80 83 B.Com (Hons) 93.75 88 81.5 67 67 83.75 B.A Programme 89.5 84 83 Closed 70 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 84.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 Closed 86 Closed 62 83.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92 88 Closed Closed 62 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 74 65 85 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 88 Closed 75 63 60 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 68 55 81 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed 87 76 Closed Closed 81 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 90 82 75 60 83.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 81 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 83 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 80.5 65 62 83.75 B.A Programme 89 83.5 81 73.5 67 79 B.A (Hons) English 91.5 88 83 Closed 78 81.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 72 Closed 55 78 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 Closed 85.5 Closed 58 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 80 Closed 60 83.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 71 60 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90.66 Closed Closed Closed 58 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 Closed Closed Closed 55 84 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 91 87 70 71 65 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 90 Closed Closed 62 50 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 Closed 76 70 55 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 90 Closed Closed Closed 50 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed 85 Closed Closed 75 81.5 B.A Programme 88 Closed 78 Closed 62 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 84 79 65 59 83.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 91.75 84 Closed 55 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 60 55 78 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 62 55 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92.5 Closed 75 Closed 60 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 Closed Closed Closed 55 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 67 55 50 80 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 84 Closed Closed 55 79.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed 74 Closed 50 77 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89 Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 62 50 80 B.A Programme 87 82 Closed Closed 55 77 B.Com (Hons) 93.75 Closed 74 Closed 55 83.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 80 70 80.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 80 Closed Closed 50 79.33 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 84 Closed 50 50 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 Closed 50 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 84 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 45 45 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 85 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 50 45 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 75 60 80.5 B.A Programme 86 Closed Closed 72 45 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 70 Closed 45 83.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 84 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 83 Closed 50 50 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 43 40 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 43 40 80 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 77 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 85 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 79 Closed Closed 50 79.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 78 Closed 45 83 B.A Programme 85 Closed Closed 71 40 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 69 Closed 40 83.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 74 55 80.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 90.5 84 82.5 80.5 72 80.5 B.Com (Hons) 93.75 81 75 64 55 83.75 B.A Programme 87.5 82.5 78 Closed 60 77.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 72 Closed 50 83.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 77 65 80.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.