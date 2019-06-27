Toggle Menu
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

DU first cut off released check LIVE updates

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
88
80
72
75
87
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
94.5
87
72
75
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
91
85
75
75
90
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91
87
80
72
70
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
92
87
75
70
70
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
92
88
75
75
70
84
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
94
90
85
73
75
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
96
95
90
80
75
93
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
94
91
85
75
70
90
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
92
85
75
75
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.66
93.66
85
78
75
90
B.A (Hons) English
94
92
87
82
85
90
B.Com (Hons)
97
91.5
84
70
75
88
B.A Programme
90.5
85.5
85
74
75
80.5
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
87
Closed
70
70
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
93
Closed
77
72
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90
86
79
Closed
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
93
86.5
71.75
72
85.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93
90
84.66
74
70
83
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
92
89.5
83
73
65
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
91
86.66
73
Closed
65
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
91
87.33
74
73
65
81
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
92
87
82
70
70
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
95
93
88
79
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94.66
91
84
Closed
70
84.66
B.A (Hons) English
93
91
86
81
82
83
B.A Programme
90
84.5
84
Closed
72
80
B.Com (Hons)
95.75
90
82
69
70
85.75
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
90
85
79
67
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
84.66
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.5
92
85
78
65
83.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
89
Closed
Closed
67
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
87
Closed
72
60
81
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
86
79
Closed
67
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89.33
85
78
Closed
60
Closed
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
91
88
80
71
60
81
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.5
92.5
Closed
Closed
69
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
90
85
Closed
80
83
B.Com (Hons)
93.75
88
81.5
67
67
83.75
B.A Programme
89.5
84
83
Closed
70
79.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
84.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
Closed
86
Closed
62
83.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92
88
Closed
Closed
62
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
65
85
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
88
Closed
75
63
60
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
55
81
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
87
76
Closed
Closed
81
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
90
82
75
60
83.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
81
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
80.5
65
62
83.75
B.A Programme
89
83.5
81
73.5
67
79
B.A (Hons) English
91.5
88
83
Closed
78
81.5
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
55
78
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
Closed
85.5
Closed
58
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
60
83.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
60
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
84
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
91
87
70
71
65
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
90
Closed
Closed
62
50
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
Closed
76
70
55
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
85
Closed
Closed
75
81.5
B.A Programme
88
Closed
78
Closed
62
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
84
79
65
59
83.75
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
91.75
84
Closed
55
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
55
78
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
55
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92.5
Closed
75
Closed
60
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
67
55
50
80
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
55
79.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
50
77
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
50
80
B.A Programme
87
82
Closed
Closed
55
77
B.Com (Hons)
93.75
Closed
74
Closed
55
83.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
70
80.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
50
79.33
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
84
Closed
50
50
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
50
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
84
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
85
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
45
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
60
80.5
B.A Programme
86
Closed
Closed
72
45
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
45
83.75
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
84
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
83
Closed
50
50
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
43
40
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
43
40
80
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
77
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
85
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
50
79.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
78
Closed
45
83
B.A Programme
85
Closed
Closed
71
40
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
69
Closed
40
83.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
55
80.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
84
82.5
80.5
72
80.5
B.Com (Hons)
93.75
81
75
64
55
83.75
B.A Programme
87.5
82.5
78
Closed
60
77.5
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
72
Closed
50
83.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
65
80.5
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

