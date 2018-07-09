Deemed University: UGC inspection team to not accept hospitality from institutions, propose new rules

The entire expenditure on the physical inspection, henceforth, will be borne by the Commission. The entire expenditure on the physical inspection, henceforth, will be borne by the Commission.

PERFORMANCE IN the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), a minimum of 2,000 students and 100 regular teachers on campus and NAAC grade of at least 3.01 or NBA accreditation for two-third of the courses for two consecutive cycles are among the new eligibility conditions proposed for institutions vying for the deemed university status, The Indian Express has learnt.

The new regulations, which the University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to approve in its meeting next week, also forbids the inspection team from accepting any hospitality from the institution that has applied for the deemed tag. The entire expenditure on the physical inspection, henceforth, will be borne by the Commission.

Deemed-to-be-university is an accreditation awarded by the UGC to a higher education institution that enjoy the status and privileges of a university.

The above changes, sources said, are being proposed to align the deemed university regulations with the new rules on graded autonomy and to relax the UGC’s control over deemed universities.

The UGC’s ‘Categorisation of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy’ aims to provide more academic and administrative freedom to institutions under three categories, based on their NAAC accreditation.

The draft deemed university regulations also propose the following changes:

* Deemed universities which have been placed in either Category I or Category II have been exempted from taking approval of the UGC from starting courses in its main campus and approved off-campuses.

* Deemed universities in Category I have been exempted from the physical inspection of the UGC in case of starting off-campus.

* Category-II institutions, as per discretion of Chairman, UGC, may or may not be inspected by the UGC, in case of starting off-campus and inclusion of Institutions under ambit of DTBU.

* Category I & Category II Institution have been exempted from periodic inspection of the UGC.

* Category-I & II Institution may offer distance education programmes as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017, as amended from time to time. Earlier, it was not permitted for those Institutions which are established after 2010.

* Punishment clause has been made more structured. It has been segregated into two parts: minor punishment (procedural violations of the Regulations viz. non-alignment of MoA/Rules, irregular appointment of vice-chancellor, non-formation of different authorities of deemed university) and major punishment (violations leading to award unauthorised degrees resulting jeopardise the future of students).

