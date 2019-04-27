Declared! UP Board Class 12th result 2019: Tanu Tomar tops intermediate exam, pass percentage declines

UPMSP Board class 12 result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as UP Board has declared the result for class 12 board examination on April 27. Over 29 lakh candidates registered for the exams conducted in February. Students can check the result at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Earlier the time of result declaration was announced to be 12:30 pm but it was postponed and declared around 1 pm. The overall pass percentage has dropped by over 2 per cent and was registered at 70.02 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage for class 12 exams was 72.43 per cent. In 2018, out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4 per cent.

Tanu Tomar has topped the exam, followed by Bhagyashree Upadhyay at the second spot and Akanksha Shukla at the third rank. Last year, Akash Maurya from Sri Sai intermediate college, Barabanki and Rajneesh Shukla, son a Fatehpur-based school teacher both jointly topped class 12 exam. In 2017, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent.

UPMSP UP Board 12th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘up board result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and school code

Step 5: Result will appear

UPMSP UP Board 12th result 2019: How to check vis SMS

To get the result, students have to SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263. Alternatively, UP Board mobile-app is also available. The same can be downloaded from GooglePlay.

The evaluation process was conducted from March 8 2019 to March 25, 2019 across 230 evaluation centre in the country and over 35,000 evaluators participated in the process. Over 29 lakh candidates registered in the exam.

UPMSP UP Board 12th result 2019: Re-evaluation, compartment

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall, however, if students are not happy with the result they can send their copies to be re-evaluated.

Students who have failed in a paper or two get a chance to appear for compartment exams or supplementary exam. The datesheet of the same has not been announced yet.