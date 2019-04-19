TN Tamil Nadu Board 12th +2 Result 2019: From pass percentage to re-evaluation; all you need to know

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2019: Directorate of Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the result for class 12 exams conducted in March 2019 today on April 19, 2019 and the class 10 exam results reportedly will be announced on April 29, 2019. Over 9 lakh students appeared for class 11 and class 12 exams. These students can check their results at — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.in and dge.tn.gov.in

No candidates will be failed from class 11, thanks to the no detention policy introduced last year. Around 8.7 per cent candidates have flunked in class 12 results this year. The pass percentage, however, is higher (even though slightly) by 0.2 per cent from last year. Over all, 91.3 per cent students passed class 12 exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent.

Among districts, the maximum number of regular candidates is from Malappuram – 58,465. As many as 490 students to appear for the examinations from the Gulf centres, 1,014 from Lakshadweep, and 709 from Mahe.

In terms of streams, students from the science stream have shown the best result with 92.75 per cent. In commerce, 90.78 students passed while in Arts, 80.13 candidates cleared the exam. Students from vocational subjects recorded a pass percentage of 82.70 per cent.

Following previous trends, girls, once again, outperformed boys with 93.64 per cent girls passing the exam against 88.57 per cent boys.

TN Board HSE +2 result 2019: Where and how to get the marksheet?

Candidates would have to contact their school for official mark sheet from April 20 to April 26 to get their official mark sheets. The results of candidates of schools will also be sent as SMS to the mobile number registered with the school. Private candidates can obtain the statement of marks from April 24, 9 am onwards till April 26, 2019 from the website http://www.dge.tn.nic.in.

What to do if not happy with the TN HSE +2 result?

In case a candidate is not happy with their score they can ask for a copy of the answer sheet. For each subject, the candidate will have to pay Rs 275. Students can also ask for re-totalling of marks. In this case, for the subject in Life sciences, a fee of Rs 305 per subject will be applicable and for other subjects, the candidate will have to pay Rs 205.

Further, the board has also announced to conduct reevaluation exams. A notification will be issued in this regard shortly, as per the TN Board. The DGE, Tamil Nadu has informed the prospective candidates that June 2019 exam for the second year will be held from June 6, 2019 till June 13, 2019. For the first year candidates, the exam in June 2019 will be held from June 14, 2019 till June 21, 2019.

What is the pass percentage?