scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Decision to teach science, math in English in govt schools not a move away from mother tongue, says Assam edu minister

Since the announcement last week, opposition parties, literary bodies and student unions have criticised the government saying that the decision violates the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
August 4, 2022 10:50:25 am
Assam protest, Akhil GogoiSibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi staged a sit-in protest outside the Assam Secretariat complex, demanding that the government revoke the decisions. (PTI photo)

As opposition parties, literary bodies and student unions in Assam continue to oppose the recent Cabinet decision to teach science and mathematics in English in vernacular schools from class 3 onwards, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the government’s step was not to be construed as a “move away from mother tongue”, but an “added emphasis” on the English language.

“Not a single school will cease to be vernacular-medium… students will continue studying in vernacular languages, it is just that we are giving an additional push to English, while keeping vernacular languages intact,” Pegu told The Indian Express. He added that many, after studying in vernacular medium up till class 10 or 12, often find it difficult to switch to English for degree courses. “It should be a gradual transition to English — and that is why our idea is to start the process early.”

Read |CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear

Last week, among the slew of education reforms announced by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, was one that said that mathematics and science will be taught in English in all government and provincialised Assamese and other vernacular medium schools from the next academic year. Apart from that, the government also announced that it would be introducing “dual medium of instruction” in Assamese and other vernacular schools from Class 8 onwards — with the school authorities at liberty to introduce English medium, without abolishing vernacular medium.

Since the announcement, several groups have criticised the move, saying that it violates the National Education Policy 2020, based on promoting education in mother tongue. “It is against the spirit of new education policy — the move will have a negative impact on Assamese language, regionalism and culture,” said Sibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi, who, on Wednesday, staged a sit-in protest outside the Assam Secretariat complex, demanding that the government revoke the decision. He said that “lack of quality education, infrastructure, teachers” was what was ailing education in Assam, “The government should focus on those issues…the medium of instruction is not the problem,” he said, adding that the move could potentially be a “death knell” for Assamese-medium and other vernacular schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

When implemented, the move would impact about 60 lakh students who are currently enrolled in government schools across the state. In Assam, while majority of government schools are Assamese-medium, there are also Bengali-medium, Hindi-medium, Bodo-medium, Karbi-medium schools, among others. There are English-medium schools too, but it’s a minuscule portion, comprising less than one per cent.

Leader of Opposition, Congress’s Debabrata Saikia added that the move was “anti-Assamese”. “There are definitely some business interests behind the move…the government could be possibly looking to privatise these schools,” he alleged. The government had earlier also said that they would discontinue provincialisation of schools and colleges, while some high schools (currently under the state board) would be transferred to the CBSE.

Literary bodies and students unions, too, have registered their protest — the Asom Sahitya Sabha, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) earlier submitted a joint memorandum to the chief minister demanding the decisions be revoked.

“We are not anti-English, but children should have the choice of choosing which language they want to learn in…it will be a major language burden for young children,” Toren Boro, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. Added Kuladhar Saikia, president of Asom Sahitya Sabha: “Science and maths are always better taught in vernacular language so that the concepts are better grasped by students.”

Explaining why class 3 was selected as the starting year to use English for Maths and Science, Pegu said that the NEP proposes that Class 3 to 5 be considered as a “preparatory stage” of learning. :So apart from students having the opportunity to study subjects in their mother tongue, whether it is Assamese or Bengali or Bodo, there is an equal opportunity to learn English as well. So they will master two languages,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that the move was “anti-mother tongue”, Pegu said the government was actually focusing on mother tongue. “Pre-primary education — from age to 3 to 8 — focuses on mother tongue. Our decision does not affect the vernacular medium, but gives a boost to English…today, English plays an important role, not only in education but politics and economics too. Students also need to prepare for all India competitive exams,” he said

Regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) said that the argument was baseless. “Students from Assamese medium (and other vernacular medium schools) have achieved in different fields across the world,” he said, adding that it was the government’s duty to “protect and safeguard” Assamese and other regional languages.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:50:25 am

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

5

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Review

Koffee with Karan ep 5: Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement