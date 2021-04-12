Decision to conduct CBSE board exams should be reconsidered: Rahul

April 12, 2021 12:30:37 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.
“In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions,” he said in a tweet.
“On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he asked.
On Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students for canceling the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-