Decision to cancel exams as per recommendations of V-Cs of 13 non-agricultural varsities, says Uday Samant

Two days after writing to the University Grants Commission (UGC) over the infeasibility of conducting final year degree exams, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said Thursday the government will wait for a few days for the commission’s response before taking further action in the matter.

Earlier this week, the UGC had announced that final year university examinations may be postponed until the end of September, but must be conducted in either online or offline mode.

“In case exams are to be conducted, how will the universities conduct exams for students from containment zones and those students who have returned to their villages? For students from containment zones, what will the quarantine facilities be?” Samant said Thursday, while urging the UGC to release detailed guidelines.

The state’s decision to cancel final year exams was based on the recommendations of a state-level committee and views of vice-chancellors of 13 non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra, Samant said while rejecting rumours that the government had set aside the recommendations by the vice-chancellors.

“It (the state government) took the stand on not conducting final year exams in view of student’s health and future,” he said. Given the growing prevalence of Covid-19 cases, no university in the state is in a position to conduct exams, he added.

“For ATKT [allowed to keep terms] students, the vice-chancellors of all the 13 non-agricultural universities have sent their views, representing the collective view of all stakeholders, to the government. They have recommended that in case a student fails despite giving him average marks based on previous performance, additional grace marks should be awarded,” Samant said.

