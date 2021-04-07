Maharashtra: Decision soon on promoting students of Classes IX, XI without exams

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad met department officials on Tuesday to discuss the issue of holding offline exams for students of classes IX and XI and whether to promote them without examinations. (File)

After introducing restrictions to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, the state government may promote students of classes IX and XI without examinations. The decision will be taken soon, sources said.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad met department officials on Tuesday to discuss the issue of holding offline exams for students of classes IX and XI and whether to promote them without examinations.

“No decision was taken today. It is likely to be taken in the next few days,” said an official.

Last week, the government had announced that students from classes I to VIII will be promoted to without exams.

The official further said that the issue of how to hold Board exams classes X and XII was also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had announced that while Class XII exams will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, Class X exams will be held between April 29 and May 20.

‘All students of Classes X, XII should be promoted’

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said all students of Classes X and XII should be promoted without having to appear for examinations, on the lines of promotions in Classes I to VIII.

“All students of Classes X and XII should be promoted like other students (Classes I to VIII). We are not aware of the mental trauma these kids have faced during this pandemic,” said Thackeray, while addressing the media on Tuesday.

Thackeray further said small industries were allowed to continue production, but the government had put a ban on selling products.

“So I have suggested that shops, where these items will be sold, should be kept open for two to three days a week,” he said.

