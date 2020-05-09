Decision on Telangana SSC exam next week, Inter results by mid-June: Education Minister

The intermediate examination results will be announced by mid-June, said Education Minister. Representational image/ file The intermediate examination results will be announced by mid-June, said Education Minister. Representational image/ file

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this week that the SSC exams will be conducted in May, Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the government needs High Court’s approval before announcing the exam dates. Reddy told indianexpress.com that the government may file an affidavit on Monday before the High Court. “If we get a nod from the court, the exams will be conducted by month-end. The students should start their preparations for the remaining papers,” the minister commented.

Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. Eight papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics and science.

The examination centres will also be increased to maintain social distancing, and the government will make all the necessary arrangements for sanitisers and masks to mandatory screening of students and invigilators. “There will be one student at a bench, maintaining a distance of six feet,” the minister informed.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the state intermediate examination has been started, and the copies will be checked from May 12 at 33 evaluation centres. “Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the evaluation centres have been increased. The evaluation process has been started and the scrutiny of answer sheets will be held at 33 evaluation centres in various districts from May 12.” The students can expect results by second week of June, the minister added.

The examination of the last pending intermediate paper will be conducted on May 18, and a total of 856 students will appear for it. The Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II scheduled on March 23 were postponed due to the lockdown.

A total of 5,08,457 students applied to appear for the SSC examinations, while over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second year examinations in the state.

