Decision on CBSE Class XII exams likely by today, SC told

A decision on whether or not to scrap the remaining exams for Class XII conducted by CBSE is likely to be taken by Wednesday, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna that discussions on the matter were at an advanced stage. He said they were aware of the anxiety of students, and would soon arrive at a decision.

In a related development, the bench also heard a separate plea on scrapping of exams conducted by the Council for the ICSE in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The lawyer for ICSE told the bench that the body will broadly follow the government’s decision regarding CBSE exams.

The bench, however, observed that ICSE is free to take an informed decision.

The SG also clarified that the decision on CBSE exam is not binding on ICSE.

The bench will hear the matters on June 25.

A group of parents had last week moved the Supreme Court praying that CBSE cancel the remaining papers scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 in view of the Covid situation. The parents expressed concern over the safety of the students and requested the court to quash the CBSE’s May 18 notification by which the date sheet was declared and to stay it till the plea is decided by the court.

