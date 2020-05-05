Decision on CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates in two days: HRD minister

The decision regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates will be taken in a day or two, Nishank said. Representational image/ file The decision regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates will be taken in a day or two, Nishank said. Representational image/ file

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that the decision to conduct the remaining papers of CBSE class 10, 12 will be taken in a day or two. Replying to a student’s query, the minister said, “The dates of CBSE class 10, 12 examinations will be announced soon, and the decision will be taken in a day or two.”

During the live interaction with students through the webinar- #EducationMinisterGoesLive, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates for JEE Main, NEET. JEE Main will be held in multiple sessions from July 18 to July 23 while medical entrance test, NEET will be conducted on July 26.

Last week, HRD held a meeting with the state education ministers where they were told that the CBSE is prepared to hold the remaining board exams approximately 10 days after the day the nationwide lockdown ends.

CBSE will conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of classes 10 and 12. This includes six class 10 exams for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country and 11 for North-East Delhi intermediate students only.

Though CBSE has stopped the evaluation process of answer scripts on March 18, the board is planning to deliver the answer sheets to examiners at home and, hence, needs the state administration’s cooperation, as per the ministry sources.

Over 31 lakh students had applied to appear for the CBSE exams that were hampered first due to violence in North East Delhi and later coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd