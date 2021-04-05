Decision on assessment for Class 1-9 students soon: Karnataka Education Minister

"The decision on how they (students of class 1-9) will be assessed for the academic year 2020-21 will be taken in a couple of days," Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. Express Photo

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Monday announced that a decision on assessment for students in classes 1 to 9 in the state would be decided soon, in the wake of offline physical classes being suspended due to the ongoing second wave.

“The decision on how they (students of class 1-9) will be assessed for the academic year 2020-21 will be taken in a couple of days,” he said after a meeting with school managements and parents association in Bengaluru.

Suresh Kumar added that the suggestion put forth by unaided schools will also be considered before reaching a conclusion on the matter. “If unaided schools are planning to conduct summative assessments to promote students to the next class, we shall look into it as well,” he said.

Earlier, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) had written to the Minister demanding exams to be conducted. “It is unfair on the students who have been attending classes regularly if exams are not conducted,” D Shashikumar, KAMS general secretary said.

While many other states like Maharashtra and Delhi have decided to promote students without final exams in the year 2020-21, Karnataka is yet to take a decision on it.