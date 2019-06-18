Dean of DU Law Faculty Prof Ved Kumari resigns, says university non-cooperative

Dean and Head of the Faculty of Law at Delhi University Professor Ved Kumari tendered her resignation from the post of dean on Tuesday, three months ahead of time. Kumari, whose tenure as Dean will come to an end in three months, cited administrative non-cooperation as the primary reason.

In her resignation letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of DU, Kumari said, “Despite doing my best, I haven’t been able to secure the best interest of the Faculty of Law because of non-cooperation of the university authorities.”

Listing some of the reasons that led to her resignation, she wrote that the university was allowing students with 31 per cent attendance to write the exam. She also alleged that fake records of attendance were being maintained and that no action was taken against the professor in charge of the faculty, despite complaint against her by the students.

Other reasons she enlisted, including the following:

#Failure to ensure long-due promotions for teachers.

#No office space for teachers to meet students and do their research. Tried opening teachers’ rooms in Umang Bhavan.

#Failure to pay the previous Section Officer, seven months’ salary.

#Failure to pay two Junior Assistants cum Typists (JACTs) associated with Dean’s office, which is understaffed without #PA, Administrative Officer, Assistant, Senior Assistant.

#No Executive Council/Academic Council approval for recommendations made by Faculty of Law.

#Failure to invite experienced teacher from abroad for training of teachers in Clinical Legal Education.

#No action taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee regarding the assault of a teacher by a student.