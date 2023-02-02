scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Deadline to submit suggestions for foreign universities campuses in India extended again by UGC

Stakeholders can mail their feedback and suggestions at ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

UGC extends guidelines to submit suggestionsThe draft regulations are a measure taken by the UGC in line with the National Education Policy 2020 for internationalisation of higher education system in India. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) today extended the deadline to submit comments/suggestions/feedback on draft University Grants Commission (setting up and operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India) regulations, 2023.

Also read |New UGC Norms: Foreign universities can set up campus, decide fee, repatriate funds

The date has been extended for the second time. It was earlier extended to February 3 and now to February 20.

The UGC in a notice said, “in view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date is hereby further extended to February 20.”

Stakeholders can mail their feedback and suggestions at ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

Also read |UGC extends deadline to submit feedback on foreign universities campuses in India

The draft regulations are a measure taken by the UGC in line with the National Education Policy 2020 for internationalisation of higher education system in India. The policy aims to facilitate top universities of the world to operate in India.

Some ‘conditions’ mentioned in the draft are, “The Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) shall not offer any such programme of study which jeopardises the national interest of India or the standards of higher education in India. The Foreign Higher Educational Institutions shall not act as a representative office of the Parent Entity to undertake promotional activities for their programmes in their home jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction outside India.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:11 IST
