Pune: Deadline to submit sports certificates for school, college students extended to May 13

The School Education and Sports Department of the state government has extended the deadline for SSC and HSC schools, colleges and sports federations to submit sports achievement certificates of their students till May 13. The achievement certificates help students get marks ranging from 5 to 25 in their board examintion. The earlier deadline was April 30.

According to a notification issued by the department, schools, colleges and federations should submit the sports achievements certificates of their students to the Directorate of Sports (DoS) by May 13. “And the DoS should submit them to the board by May 20,” the notification stated.

When contacted, SSC Board chairperson Shakuntala Kale said, “As per the notification, the schools and colleges should submit the details of their students who have played in district, divisional, national or international games by May 13 to the sports directorate, which will submit them to us latest by May 20”.

Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bokaria said, “The schools, colleges and federation should submit the details as early as possible and not wait till May 13. This will help us process the matter faster.”

When asked how it will be possible at a time when there is a lockdown is in force, Bokaria said, “The schools, colleges and federation can submit the details and certificates through emails…”.

Kale said the deadline had been extended on the basis of demands made by schools and colleges.

