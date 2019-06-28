Deadline to send comments on draft NEP to be extended

The government on Thursday said it would extend by a month the deadline for the public to send comments and views on the draft National Education Policy (NEP). The deadline was earlier June 30.

“The report (on the draft NEP) has been put in the public domain for suggestions… The draft has been prepared after discussions at all levels. And the date for submitting comments will be extended by a month so that everybody can give their suggestions,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said while replying to questions in Raya Sabha.

He was responding to a supplementary asked by Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien on whether the committee while preparing the draft of the new NEP had held meetings with state governments. The draft had earlier kicked up a row after political parties in south India raised objection to the three-language formula suggested in it.