Deadline for Maharashtra FYJC round I admission extended by a day

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2020: As against 40,013 allotments that were given, only 22,453 students confirmed their admissions by the deadline of 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2020: Even as the deadline for confirming admissions to allotted class 11 seats came to an end on Thursday evening, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee announced an extension by one day, due to the low number of confirmed admissions.

Following this, CAP committee officials released a notification stating that due to the Covid situation, as admissions have moved online for the first time, students may be facing some issues in confirming their admissions. After receiving requests from students and parents, the deadline was extended by a day, to 5 pm on September 4.

Students who wish to confirm their allotments must click the ‘Proceed for Admission link’ on the student portal and follow steps till the admission letter is generated, which they may print, said an official of the CAP Committee. Those students who wish to take up other courses and no longer wish to take FYJC admissions have been requested to use the withdrawal application link and de-register themselves.

Meanwhile, by 10 am on September 4, the vacancy list including quota seats would be displayed for students on the admission portal. Between September 5 to September 7, the choice of filling forms will be opened, and new forms will be available.

While September 8 is reserved for data processing, by 10 am on September 10, the junior college allotment list for regular round II admissions, as well as the cut-off list, will also be displayed. Students will have time till September 12 to confirm admissions.

During the same time, minority and management quota admissions would follow and by September 12 evening, the remaining quota seats will also have to be surrendered. By 10 pm on September 12, the vacancy list for regular round II of admissions will be displayed.

