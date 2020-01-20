Deadline ends, 6,500 students register for next JNU semester

JNUSU has called for a boycott of the registration. (Archive) JNUSU has called for a boycott of the registration. (Archive)

Nearly 6,500 of the total 8,800 students have registered for the winter semester at the end of registration on January 17, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar said Sunday.

The remaining students have not registered, presumably due to the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) call for boycott over the hostel fee hike. JNUSU said it will approach the Delhi High Court on Monday to “quash the illegally passed IHA (Inter Hall Administration) manual”.

When asked how many had registered, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “Nearly 6,450.”

After giving several extensions to students in light of the boycott, JNU had finally set January 17 as the last date for registration without paying late fine. Students can still register by paying a late fee fine of Rs 100 per day for the next week; Rs 200 per day for the subsequent week; and Rs 500 per day for the week after that.

Meanwhile, speaking about its legal petition, the JNUSU said it will “also seek registration at old rates without late fines”.

“The matter would be heard on an urgent basis and in light of the same, the JNUSU would further urge students to continue with their boycott of registration and all academic activities including exams and classes,” they said.

They also appealed to students to “boycott exams and classes until the V-C’s project of WhatsApp University and illegal modes of examination are nullified”.

“Any academic schedule shall only be brought through discussions between teachers and students. The JNUSU rejects all arbitrary schedules released by the JNU administration in order to portray false normalcy,” the JNUSU said.

“We also demand that the JNU Admin annul and completely quash all punitive actions on students who have been struggling against the exorbitant fee hike and to revoke the illegally and arbitrarily passed IHA manual on campus, privatisation of education and the neo-liberal onslaught by the fascist regime in the entire country at large,” they added.

