DCPCR urges schools to not withhold Class 10th, 12th board exams admit cards

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Tuesday has taken cognisance of schools withholding admit cards of students of class 10 and 12. This notice comes a little after the Delhi High Court ordered that no student can be stopped from appearing for the board exams in the middle of the academic year.

“The school management shall not withhold the name of any student/ candidate for the ensuring board examinations of classes X and XII on the ground of non-payment of fees/arrears for the academic year 2020-21, if any, on obtaining undertaking of the concerned parents/students,” the High Court had stated. “A child cannot be made to suffer and not be allowed to attend classes or barred from taking examinations in the middle of an academic session on the ground of non-payment of fees.”

.@DCPCR has taken cognisance of schools withholding class X and XII students' admit cards, which causes an irreplaceable harm to a child in ways more than one! Thus, this Commission strongly advises all schools to ensure that every student gets their admit card without delay! pic.twitter.com/N2hMKAIXa0 — Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (@DCPCR) January 24, 2023

DCPCR has claimed that the commission receives such complaints every year, where the schools withhold the admit cards of students until the very last second and “use it to extract fees which the parents have contested in courts and other forums,” the official notice from DCPCR read.

Keeping this in mind, the DCPCR has issued the notice in advance this year, advising schools to ensure there is no delay in issuing admit cards for the board exams, which are scheduled to begin from February 15 for CBSE Board.