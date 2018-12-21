Will use powers if schools don’t comply: DCPCR

Stating it shall not shy away from invoking its coercive powers in case of non-cooperation, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) wrote to the education directors of the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in response to a report that the two bodies are pulling out of the Commission’s school evaluation project. The East body has not raised any objections to the survey being conducted by DCPCR, which falls under the AAP-led Delhi government.The DCPCR’s school evaluation project had commenced on December 1, with the aim of conducting a comprehensive assessment of all schools administered, aided and regulated by the Delhi government, the three MCDs, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Delhi Cantonment Board and private schools.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that the north and south bodies had pulled out of the survey, claiming it was being done with a “political motive” by the Delhi government with the intent “of showing corporation schools in a bad light”. The three primary areas on which schools are being evaluated are safety and security; teaching and learning; and community participation and social integration.

Distancing itself from the Delhi government, the DCPCR stated that “the commission is an independent statutory body created by an Act of Parliament, over which the Government of NCT of Delhi exercises no administrative control”. It further stated that evaluation is being conducted by the Quality Council of India — a Government of India body — and that the commission’s involvement in the data collection exercise is minimal.

Countering allegations of discrimination, the letter states that all bodies are being evaluated on common parameters and the standards against which Delhi government schools are being evaluated are “more stringent” as they include parameters which do not apply to MCD schools like CBSE results, career counselling, bullying incidents and menstrual hygiene.

Claiming that both civic bodies have been part of discussions and decision-making processes regarding the school evaluation project since November 2017 — when the proposal was first tabled — the DCPCR also said it oriented 230 heads of schools from the North body on the evaluation process. It said it had offered to do the same for the South body, but received no response. “This shows that the commission is not interested in mere evaluation or find(ing) faults, but a serious improvement in the functioning of the schools”, it said.

The commission said “the (evaluation) teams shall keep visiting the schools, expecting fullest cooperation,” and sought a copy of the order or resolutions passed by the house or education committee within two days.

North body chairperson of the Education Committee Ritu Goel said she is yet to read the letter and can comment only after she does. Her counterpart in the south body Nandini Sharma didn’t respond to calls and messages.