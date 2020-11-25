DCAC introduces 3 courses without UGC nod, admits 75

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to meet to select another 14 next week

(DCAC) has introduced three new courses and admitted students to the same despite not getting financial sanction from the University Grants Commission. As a result, the fate of 75 first-year students hangs in the balance.

For the current academic session, DCAC introduced three new courses, Hindi, Computer Science and Maths, and admitted 32, 23 and 20 students respectively. However, this was done even as the principal did not receive UGC’s nod. Principal Anuradha Gupta had written to the UGC on September 7 to start three new courses, stating it would be done “without additional financial burden” on the body.

On October 9, Shrikant Pandey, associate professor in the Computer Science department, wrote to the UGC saying posts were being “illegally diverted” to start the courses.

“Our college has been sanctioned posts of assistant professors (34) under the OBC expansion scheme to restore teacher-taught ratio. The first tranche was distributed among existing departments as per the government’s mandate. However, the second tranche has been utilised to open new courses, completely diluting the purpose of restoring teacher-taught ratio as per norms stipulated by the University/UGC (sic),” he wrote to the UGC Chairman, asking the body to intervene.

On November 11, UGC education officer Shalini responded to Gupta stating it could not grant approval for the three courses. “I am directed to inform you that the second tranche has been sanctioned to the college to meet teaching workload due to increase of student intake for

implementation of OBC expansion scheme in existing courses.

“Therefore, these posts should not be considered for starting new courses. Hence, UGC regrets its inability to approve the proposal of the college for starting new courses with the posts sanctioned under the second tranche of OBC expansion scheme,” she wrote.

While Gupta did not respond to calls and messages, DU Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, “We will make sure students don’t suffer. Even when courses get approval from Academic and Executive councils, colleges need to seek approval from the funding agency before introducing them.”

