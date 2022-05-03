DBSE signs MoU with French Institute to introduce French language in Delhi govt schools

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Fran’ais en Inde (IFI-The French Institute in India) to introduce French language in Delhi Government’s schools

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of France to India HE Emmanuel Lenain.

“As a part of our program to introduce prominent global languages in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too. Introduction of global languages like French will unlock new career options for our students in various fields and will make them professionally sound,” Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that learning a global language is not just the acquisition of skill but also an association with the culture of a particular country. “Along with enhancing the potential of students, this educational cooperation will also give an opportunity to students to learn about French culture and history. Both the countries have been learning from each other forages in the field of trade, education, art, and culture through various collaborations. Hopefully, the students learning French in our schools will become the stronger reasons for more such successful tie-ups in the future,” he said.

Ambassador of France to India HE Emmanuel Lenain said, “Delhi Government reflects the same philosophy of education as the French Government. They are serious about their policies and choices for the education of 1.5 million children studying in public schools and we support this cause. Among all the collaborations between the two countries, education will always remain our priority. Learning French will be a life-changing experience for the students of Delhi government schools and provide them with new opportunities academically and professionally.

In the pilot phase, the French Language will be introduced in 30 schools affiliated with DBSE and will be expanded further to other schools depending on children’s interest to learn it.

“IFI will assist DBSE and Directorate Of Education (DoE) in training the teachers and resource persons in communicative French language. Under this collaboration, IFI will offer access to its cultural and academic platforms to the students in schools. The institute will organise workshops, webinars, and seminars to inform the school students about the possibilities of university studies in France and about the scholarship programme for the benefit of the students,” said DoE Director Himanshu Gupta.