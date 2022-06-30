scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
IIT-Delhi collaborates with DBSE to design Robotics and Automation curriculum

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) signed an MoU with I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi to design Robotics and Automation curriculum for the Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) under the Delhi government.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 2:10:29 pm
IIT-Delhi, dbse, delhi board, delhi newsThrough this curriculum, students will be trained in the different aspects of Robotics and Automation. (File)

IIT Delhi will design a curriculum to train students in the different aspects of Robotics and Automation that will enable them to pursue higher education and diverse career pathways in the field. In this regard, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) signed an MoU with I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi to design a Robotics and Automation curriculum for the Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) under the Delhi government.

“It is important that schools now start offering courses and syllabus, which are beyond just the regular subjects. The future will appreciate individuals who come with an adept skill set in areas of new generation technologies like Robotics, Automation, ML, AI, which is going to be the norm of functioning for every industry in the near future,” Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, DBSE said.

The SoSE has put IHFC in charge of designing the syllabus, which will be more progressive and industry relevant in terms of Robotics and Automation that includes Mechanics, Electronics, Robotics programming IoT etc. The whole idea is to curate teaching material and content for ease of learning, claims IIT-Delhi.

IHFC will collaborate with industry partners and players to create an industry-relevant curriculum that will render SoSE students employable in aspirational job roles after four years of specialised study in the domain of Robotics and Automation. It will also support by lending the expertise of industry partners, academia partners and IHFC alumni in designing experiential learning opportunities for the students such as internship, apprenticeship, guest lectures, masterclasses, visits and projects, which will contribute to an immersive and hands on learning for the students.

“It is important that from a young age itself, students are given exposure to a set of learning skills, which will make them more adept to face the technically advanced industry and the world tomorrow. We want that all should be skill ready to face the technologically advanced world that we are going to be living in, in the near future,” Dr SK Saha, Professor at IIT Delhi and Project Director, IHFC said.

IHFC will also be actively involved in the identification, on-boarding, and capacity building of teachers as well as support and mentor them through this transition.

