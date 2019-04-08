DBRAU result declared for MSc, BSc courses: How to download

Toggle Menu
DBRAU result for MSc and BSc courses declared. The Agra-based university has also invited applications for the B.Ed re-exam. The application process had begun from April 5 and will conclude on April 12, 2109.

DBRAU result: Check at dbrau.org.in. (Representational Image)

DBRAU result: The Dr B.R Ambedkar Univeristy, Agra has declared the results for the MSc and BSc programmes on its official website, dbrau.org.in. The semester exams were conducted in December 2018. Last week the university had declared the results for MSW, BSc and other courses as well.

Meanwhile, the Agra-based university has invited applications for the B.Ed re-exam. The application process had begun from April 5 and will conclude on April 12, 2109.

DBRAU result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dbrau.org.in
Step 2: Scroll down to click on results
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Click on ‘December 2018, May 2019’ under ‘semester exams’
Step 5: Click on the subject you appeared for
Step 6: Enter roll number, submit
Step 7: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference.

About DBRAU

The foundation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (originally known as Agra University) was laid on the 1st of July, 1927.

