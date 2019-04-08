DBRAU result declared for MSc, BSc courses: How to download

DBRAU result: The Dr B.R Ambedkar Univeristy, Agra has declared the results for the MSc and BSc programmes on its official website, dbrau.org.in. The semester exams were conducted in December 2018. Last week the university had declared the results for MSW, BSc and other courses as well.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Agra-based university has invited applications for the B.Ed re-exam. The application process had begun from April 5 and will conclude on April 12, 2109.

DBRAU result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dbrau.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to click on results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Click on ‘December 2018, May 2019’ under ‘semester exams’

Step 5: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 6: Enter roll number, submit

Step 7: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference.

About DBRAU

The foundation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (originally known as Agra University) was laid on the 1st of July, 1927.