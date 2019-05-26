DBRAU result declared for MA courses: Check how to download

DBRAU MA result 2019: The Dr B.R Ambedkar Univeristy, Agra has declared the results for its M.A. programmes, namely M.A. Previous Economics, M.A. Previous Political Science, M.A. Previous Sociology, M.A. Previous English, M.A. Final Rural Economics and Cooperation and M.A. Final R.S.C.D. on its official website, dbrau.org.in. The result was declared on Saturday, May 25.

The University has already declared the results for its B.Sc. Part I course, M.Sc. Final Botany, M.Sc. Final Zoology, M.A. Previous Sanskrit, M.A. Previous Philosophy, M.A. Previous Psychology, M.A. Previous Music, M.Sc. Previous Botany, M.A. Previous Rural Economics and Cooperation, M.A. Previous R.S.C.D. B.Sc Part II, M.A. Previous Mathematics, M.Sc. Previous Chemistry, M.Sc. Previous Geology, M.Sc. Final Chemistry, M.Sc. Previous Physics, M.Sc. Final Mathematics and M.Sc. Final Physics earlier this week.

DBRAU MA result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dbrau.org.in

Step 2: Click on results

Step 3: Under the results section, click on Session 2018-2019 in Main Examination column

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 5: Enter roll number, submit

Step 6: Result will appear

Step 7: Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the online applications are invited by the varsity for admissions to various graduate and postgraduate courses. Interested can apply at admissiondbrau.org.in.The last date to apply online was May 25, 2019, however, candidates can submit hard copy till May 31, 2019.

About DBRAU

The foundation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (originally known as Agra University) was laid on the 1st of July, 1927.