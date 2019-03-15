Day after Punjabi question paper goof up, PSEB class 8 exam postponed

A day after class 8 students in some government schools of Punjab were wrongly given Punjabi language question papers on the day they had social studies exam and Punjabi paper was leaked out, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Friday issued orders announcing postponement of Punjabi exam which was earlier scheduled for March 19.

Advertising

Now, as per the latest orders by SCERT director, Punjabi exam for class 8 will be held on March 23. The orders say that exam has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons’ and time/ exam centres will remain the same.

In a goof up on Thursday during the ongoing annual exams of class-8 in government schools of Punjab, the students were given wrong question papers in some centres in Ludhiana, Faridkot, Mohali and other district.

While students had Social studies exam, they were handed over Punjabi question papers. The Punjabi question paper was leaked out.

Advertising

The blunder happened in six examination centres in Ludhiana district. Later when students raised an alarm, Punjabi question papers were collected back and since there were no Social studies question papers, questions were written on blackboard and in some centres, teachers got question papers on mail or through WhatsApp and got them printed and photo copied.

Inderjit Singh, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) which conducts class 5 and 8 evaluation, said that goof up happened in some centres across state after packets carrying papers were given wrong label on envelopes and packets carrying Punjabi papers were labelled as social studies.

He added that exam duty staff wasn’t at fault and mistake was that of the vendor who packed the papers and supplied to schools. “We will blacklist the vendor and impose a penalty. New paper will be set for Punjabi exam scheduled on March 23,” he said.

The evaluation exams for class 5 will end on March 19 and for class 8 on March 23. Earlier, class 8 had their last exam on March 22.