Day after postponement, Punjab Board releases revised exam schedule for class 5, 10 and 12

PSEB class 10, 12 exams 2020: A day after postponing the pending board exams as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the revised schedule for pending exams Friday. As per the release issued by the PSEB, the pending board exams for classes 5, 10 and 12 will now be held April 1 onwards. Now, the two class 5 exams which remain pending, will be held on April 1 (Hindi/Urdu) and April 3 (maths).

As per the new schedule released by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), pending board exams will be held as following:

Class 5: April 1 to 3

Class 10: April 3 to 23

Class 12: April 3 to 18

(Detailed revised datesheets on board website) @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job #COVID — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) March 20, 2020

The pending exams for class 10 will be held from April 3 to 23. For class 10, all exams are pending except Punjabi (A) which was held on March 17. The pending exams for class 12 will be held from April 3 to 18 which includes physical education and sports, home science, maths, economics, music (tabla), fundamentals of e-business, computer science, political science, physics, business studies, geography and history. (as per stream).



JR Mehrok, controller (examination), PSEB, said that students can check detailed fresh date sheets for pending examinations on board website, pseb.ac.in and exams for class 10 and 12 will be held at the external centres as allotted earlier. He added that revised date sheet for pending practical exams will be announced later as per situation. The written board exams for class 8 were already over and their practicals are pending.

In the earlier directives for the Punjab schools, the government had ordered holidays only for children till March 31 and staff, including teachers, were still reporting for administrative work and evaluation of answer sheets.

For the evaluation of answer sheets for exams already conducted, the PSEB has allowed the teachers to take answer sheets with them and do evaluation at their homes. In the written orders issued by the PSEB, teachers have been allowed to take answer sheets for classes 5 and 8 with them and evaluate them at their homes. With the state government announcing the ban on public transport from Saturday, teachers reporting from villages said that it was a relief.

