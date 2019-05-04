Day after CBSE Class 12 results, first-generation learners get thumbs-up from Manish Sisodia

An overall high pass percentage, a jump in the number of schools with all students passing and a six percentage point jump in the pass percentage of boys — Deputy CM Manish Sisodia listed these as some of the biggest achievements of government school students in the CBSE Class XII results declared Thursday.

“Many children who study in government schools in the city are first-generation learners. In some cases, their parents have studied only up to Class V. A very small number of children have parents who have attended college. What the children have achieved is wonderful,” Sisodia said. The minister, who also heads the education department, said the pass percentage of boys — especially those who study in evening schools — also shot up by six percentage points this year.

“While educating girls is very important, the performance of boys shouldn’t slip. This year, their pass percentage is 91.48% compared to 85.98% last year,” he said.

Crediting the better results to measures taken by the government over the past four years, Sisodia said focus on teacher training, analysis of past results to focus on key weaknesses, child-wise analysis of results and regular parent-teacher meetings proved to be crucial.

The government sent 209 Heads of schools to an Educational trip to Cambridge and Finland while most others attended leadership training at IIMs. It also sent 299 Teacher Development Coordinators and 279 Mentor Teachers to Singapore for training on teaching and mentoring.

A majority come from families where the father has completed schooling but the mother has barely gone to school.