Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya VC out as MP govt invokes special provision

The Madhya Pradesh government Monday invoked a special provision in the view of allegations of mismanagement and irregularities at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has effectively unseated its vice-chancellor Narendra Dhakad.

The move came after the government evaluated the varsity’s functioning in the wake of various complaints, officials said.

The state Higher Education Department has invoked section 52 (for bettering administration of varsity in certain circumstances) of the MP Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam (Act) 1973, they added.

Reacting to the development, Dhakad said he carried out his job with responsibility and fairness.

“I am open to a probe against the charges leveled against me,” he said.

The government action has been welcomed by the NSUI and the ABVP, the student’s wings affiliated to the Congress and the BJP, respectively.

