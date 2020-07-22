CBSE 12th result: Daughter of newspaper hawker gets 94% marks, aims to change education system

Riya got 94% marks in CBSE 12th exam Riya got 94% marks in CBSE 12th exam

Riya Karanjiya, daughter of a newspaper hawker in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, has brought laurels to the family by obtaining 94 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 board exams. Despite scoring 470 marks out of 500, which is a celebratory feat, Karanjiya believes marks are a consequence and the main pursuit is of knowledge.

“One should try to have a clarity of concepts and attain knowledge from whatever they are studying. Marks follow as a consequence,” the 17-year-old remarked to indianexpress.com.

Read | Not just Science and Commerce, Humanities stream students are topping CBSE exams

Her mother has not studied beyond class 10 and her father, too, had to discontinue studies after class 12. However, she is grateful to her parents, “Even though my parents are not very educated, they understand the value and have always motivated me and my siblings to study,” she said.

Riya wants to become an IAS officer and has already begun preparations for the UPSC Civil Services examination. During the nationwide lockdown, she has been closely following current affairs. She plans to study for the UPSC CSE along with her graduation as well.

Asked why she wants to be an IAS officer, she commented, “I wish to change the face of the education system, especially for government schools and Hindi-medium schools in Bhopal. There are many students who have the calibre but are at a disadvantage when preparing for national-level exams or jobs because they are not good in English. When I become an officer, I would make sure that government schools also have the best of teachers.”

Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2020: Here’s how to plan your next academic move

She currently wishes to study BCom Honors at Bhopal’s Excellence College which she says is the best college in her vicinity. Economics she said is her favourite subject in which she got 95 marks. In business studies as well, she scored 95 marks. She got 94 in English and 96 in physical education and 90 in accountancy with a total of 470 marks out of 500.

Advising her peers, she said, “I had started my preparation from the first day of the class. I used to give at least 2-3 hours daily to accountancy and three hours to theoretical subjects every day. If we work hard and keep our concepts clear, then good marks will automatically follow.”

Riya also loves to paint and dance in her free time. She has a younger sister who is in class 8 and an elder brother who is studying BCom.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd