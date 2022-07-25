scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

CBSE Class 10 results: Daughter of a farmer, here’s how Prathvi Bhat topped the exam in school

CBSE Class 10 toppers: Daughter of an arceanut farmer from Mattigar village in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada region, Bhat scored 97.6 per cent in her class 10 examination.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 25, 2022 1:42:48 pm
CBSE result, CBSE class 10 term result, CBSEBhat switched from state board to CBSE in class 5. (Express photo)

From traveling 30 km to school and studying under bus shelters for online classes, Prathvi Bhat’s academic journey in class 10 has come with a lot of highs and lows. Daughter of an arceanut farmer from Mattigar village in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada region, Bhat scored 97.6 per cent in her class 10 examination. Currently pursuing PCMC at Creative PU College in Karkala, Bhat switched from state board to CBSE in class 5.

“Switching to class 5 after studying in Kannada medium came with a lot of difficulties. I found it hard to comprehend Hindi and English. However, with the support of my teachers and family I managed to work and improve my skills in both these languages. In fact, I referred to many external reading resources including novels, question banks, etc,” said Bhat who wants to get into IIT. She also added that, “after joining CBSE, I felt competition was high and this is what prompted me to study and perform well in academics.”

Read |CISCE Class XII results out, 18 share top rank with 99.75%

Bhat spent almost half of her class 10 with online classes. Residing in a remote location surrounded by mountainous terrain, Bhat found it difficult to adapt to online learning because of poor internet connectivity. “I used to walk to a bus stand which is 1.5km away from my home and study for my online classes. If the bus stand does not work, I would hike to a hilly region to catch the network and sit and study there,” said Bhat who prepared for her Term 1 examinations by attending online classes and secured 99 per cent.

Her father, Seetharam Bhat, said, “She used to travel nearly 30km to school and it would take at least one hour. Despite her weakness in Hindi and English initially, she diligently worked on improving her language skills. Her prompt attitude is a result of what she has achieved today.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Darlings trailer

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement