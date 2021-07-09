Date of reopening of degree colleges not decided yet: Karnataka Deputy CM

The Deputy CM had earlier set a deadline for all the vice-chancellors to vaccinate all the degree level students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state. Previously, the Deputy CM had stated that a decision about resuming offline classes in colleges would be taken after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered to all.

In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio said, “The focus is on the vaccination of students who are above 18 years. The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders.”

Read | Getting vaccinated before attending classes not mandatory: Karnataka Dy CM

The Dy CM had earlier set a deadline for all the vice-chancellors to vaccinate all the degree level students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7. In June, he had said that vaccination camps would be arranged on college campuses, in order to vaccinate students above the age of 18, teachers, and other staff. Such camps would help in resuming offline classes for colleges. However, the Deputy CM had also stated that vaccination for students would not be mandatory to attend offline classes.

Later in the month, he stated that 94,000 students pursuing higher education in the state had been vaccinated on June 28 alone. He further said that vaccination coverage would be increased in the coming days.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 2,530 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths. This takes the total number of infections to 28.64 lakh and the toll to 35,663. The day also saw 3,344 recoveries, bringing the active caseload down to 38,729.