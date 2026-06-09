DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026; check full schedule

The DASA UG and CSAB special round counselling dates are released. Candidates can find more details at csab.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 9, 2026 12:12 PM IST
DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026; check full scheduleCSAB are conducted to fill up the vacant seats after JoSAA. (Image generated by AI)
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DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board has released the counselling dates for the Direct Admission of Students Abroad Undergraduate (DASA UG) and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for special rounds 2026. The full schedule is published on their official website csab.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, physical reporting and formalities related to admission will take place between August 13 and August 18, 2026 (tentative). Candidates have to visit their institutes and complete the process of payment of the remaining institute fees for admission confirmation. Concerned authorities and the participating universities will confirm the final reporting schedule.

DASA UG 2026 Counselling: Full schedule

The table below consists of the full schedule for the DASA UG

Event Date and Time
Registration, Payment of DASA Enrolment Fee (DEF), Choice Filling Start July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Document Upload Start July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Mock Seat Allocation Display July 31, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Registration, DEF Payment & Document Upload End August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Resolution of Payment Issues August 4, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Last Date to Respond to Document Verification Queries August 4, 2026 (9:00 PM)
Last Date to Pay Balance DEF (if applicable) August 4, 2026 (9:00 PM)
Choice Filling & Locking End August 5, 2026 (2:00 PM)
Data Reconciliation August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result August 6, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Willingness Submission (Freeze/Slide/Float/Surrender/Withdraw/Exit) August 6 – 10, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)

CSAB counselling 2026: Check full schedule

The table below consists of the full schedule of CSAB counselling

Event Date and Time
Category Restoration Request Start July 22, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Category Restoration Request End July 23, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Last Date to Respond to Category Queries July 24, 2026 (12:00 PM)
Vacancies After JoSAA Display July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Registration, SREF Payment & Choice Filling Start July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Mock Seat Allocation Display July 31, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Registration & SREF Payment End August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
Resolution of Payment Issues August 4, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Choice Filling & Locking End August 5, 2026 (2:00 PM)
Data Reconciliation August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result August 6, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Online Reporting, Fee Payment & Document Upload (Round 1) August 6 to August 10, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Last Date to Respond to Verification Queries (Round 1) August 11, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Resolution of IAF-II Payment Issues (Round 1) August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Online Reporting, Fee Payment & Document Upload (Round 2) August 12 to August 14, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Last Date to Respond to Verification Queries (Round 2) August 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Resolution of IAF-II Payment Issues (Round 2) August 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)

DASA UG is a counselling process which is conducted for foreign nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWG), who are willing to get admission into undergraduate programmes like IIITs, NITs and other universities. CSAB special rounds are conducted to fill vacant seats after the JoSAA counselling is completed.

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