DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026; check full schedule

DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board has released the counselling dates for the Direct Admission of Students Abroad Undergraduate (DASA UG) and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for special rounds 2026. The full schedule is published on their official website csab.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, physical reporting and formalities related to admission will take place between August 13 and August 18, 2026 (tentative). Candidates have to visit their institutes and complete the process of payment of the remaining institute fees for admission confirmation. Concerned authorities and the participating universities will confirm the final reporting schedule.
The table below consists of the full schedule for the DASA UG
|Event
|Date and Time
|Registration, Payment of DASA Enrolment Fee (DEF), Choice Filling Start
|July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Document Upload Start
|July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Mock Seat Allocation Display
|July 31, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Registration, DEF Payment & Document Upload End
|August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Resolution of Payment Issues
|August 4, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Last Date to Respond to Document Verification Queries
|August 4, 2026 (9:00 PM)
|Last Date to Pay Balance DEF (if applicable)
|August 4, 2026 (9:00 PM)
|Choice Filling & Locking End
|August 5, 2026 (2:00 PM)
|Data Reconciliation
|August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|August 6, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Willingness Submission (Freeze/Slide/Float/Surrender/Withdraw/Exit)
|August 6 – 10, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
|Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)
The table below consists of the full schedule of CSAB counselling
|Event
|Date and Time
|Category Restoration Request Start
|July 22, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Category Restoration Request End
|July 23, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Last Date to Respond to Category Queries
|July 24, 2026 (12:00 PM)
|Vacancies After JoSAA Display
|July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Registration, SREF Payment & Choice Filling Start
|July 28, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Mock Seat Allocation Display
|July 31, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Registration & SREF Payment End
|August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
|Resolution of Payment Issues
|August 4, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Choice Filling & Locking End
|August 5, 2026 (2:00 PM)
|Data Reconciliation
|August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|August 6, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Online Reporting, Fee Payment & Document Upload (Round 1)
|August 6 to August 10, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Last Date to Respond to Verification Queries (Round 1)
|August 11, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Resolution of IAF-II Payment Issues (Round 1)
|August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|August 12, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Online Reporting, Fee Payment & Document Upload (Round 2)
|August 12 to August 14, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Last Date to Respond to Verification Queries (Round 2)
|August 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|Resolution of IAF-II Payment Issues (Round 2)
|August 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)
DASA UG is a counselling process which is conducted for foreign nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWG), who are willing to get admission into undergraduate programmes like IIITs, NITs and other universities. CSAB special rounds are conducted to fill vacant seats after the JoSAA counselling is completed.