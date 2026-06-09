DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026; check full schedule

CSAB are conducted to fill up the vacant seats after JoSAA. (Image generated by AI)

DASA UG, CSAB special round counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Apex Board has released the counselling dates for the Direct Admission of Students Abroad Undergraduate (DASA UG) and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for special rounds 2026. The full schedule is published on their official website csab.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, physical reporting and formalities related to admission will take place between August 13 and August 18, 2026 (tentative). Candidates have to visit their institutes and complete the process of payment of the remaining institute fees for admission confirmation. Concerned authorities and the participating universities will confirm the final reporting schedule.