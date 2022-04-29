scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Darul Uloom Admissions 2022: Police verification mandatory before enrolment

By: PTI | Saharanpur |
April 29, 2022 2:01:30 pm
triple talaq, three talaq, muslim divorce, Dar ul Uloom, supreme court, what is triple talaq, AIMPLB, J S Khehar, indian express news, india newsPolice verification of the documents submitted by the applicants mandatory, the institute's management said on Friday. File.

The Islamic educational institution, Darul Uloom Deoband has made this year’s admission process more stringent by making police verification of the documents submitted by the applicants mandatory, the institute’s management said on Friday.

“Students seeking admission this year will have to submit their documents, including their Aadhaar cards, original residence certificates, and an affidavit, which would be checked and verified by government agencies, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of the police,” Darul Uloom’s Naib Mohtamim (Deputy Vice-Chancellor) Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi said in a statement.

Those seeking admission will have to submit their previous madrasa certificates, the mark sheets obtained from there and the Aadhaar cards of the applicants and their fathers including their mobile numbers, he said.

In case the ID is found wrong, the student will not only be expelled but legal action can also be taken against him. Talking about the outstation students, Madrasi said, “No one is exempted in this regard. “

“Students of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Assam etc. will (also) have to bring their original residence certificates and affidavits, without which the admission process will not be completed,” he added.

Those who cannot submit the required documents should not come for admission because such students will not be enrolled, Madrasi said. Darul Uloom is a leading Islamic seminary in India where the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located in Deoband, a town in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Fazlur Rahman Usmani, Sayyid Muhammad Abid, and others in 1866.

