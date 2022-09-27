Daily merit list rounds begin for First Year Junior College admission to fill 36,378 vacant seats

THE DIRECTOR of Education, Maharashtra, has started the process of daily merit rounds (DMR) for First Year Junior College (FYJC), Class 11, for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday. The daily merit list is a method to fill up the remaining vacancies after three regular rounds and a fourth special round for admissions.

So far, across 318 colleges in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas, 75,372 students have got admissions and 36,378 seats are still vacant. In round 3, 5,392 out of 7,229 applicants got admission.

“A daily merit list is going to be uploaded on the portal each day. It is a new concept where we will announce a daily merit list of aspirants seeking admissions. From 7 pm to 8 am the next day, the portal and the forms will be unlocked for students seeking admission. The students are required to fill out the form and verify it. The verified students will be included in the daily merit list and it will be declared at 10 am. Between 10 am to 5 pm, the students can visit the colleges for admissions and the college then has to update the admission details between 5 pm to 6 pm. The process will be repeated daily until every student is admitted,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

The vacancies will be revised from time to time and students should check the vacancies before applying and the activities will repeat daily, officials said.

“It is a provision to have the admission based on merit according to the government resolution. The allotment of the students will be based on merit. If their merit matches the cut-off and vacancies in their preferred colleges, the allotment will be made. Once, the admissions are done the student is removed from the system. If the admission is not done, the student is expected to lock his or her details again for the daily merit process,” added Shendkar.

Shendkar said that the students should make use of the option called know your eligibility to better understand their merit standings. “Students are stressed during admissions and this option helps them to check their merit standing and choose the college best suited for their allotment,” she added.