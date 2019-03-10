D-ART: New entrance test for admission to non-STEM courses

The Durham foundation, an independent not-for-profit social enterprise, has launched DALHAM Assessment Rating Tool (D-ART) – an entrance test for admission to non-STEM courses. Over 30 Indian institutes have agreed to enrol students on the basis of the newly launched exam for over 250 courses. So far, no government school is enrolling students through the exam but the founders say that the next step of the exam is to involve state-government universities.

The first ever registrations for the entrance exam have started and the process will conclude in May 2019, the exact dates are not announced yet. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dalhamfoundation.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in August and the foundation aims to declare the result by September 2019.

The test will be conducted in the computer-based testing (CBT) format. Students will be quizzed on both subject and applied knowledge. Talking to indianexpress.com, co-founder, DALHAM Foundation, Shekhar A Bhattacharjee, said, “Half of the exam will judge students on their subject knowledge including topics such as Indian heritage, history, culture, basic mathematics etc. while the other half, students will be asked to describe some random images. This judges the human quotient of the students.”

As part of the admission process, students will also have to submit a video-based statement of purpose. An application fee of Rs 4,999 will be charged for each form. Students can select three courses in one application which can range from B.A. programme, design, media, architecture-aligned and other humanities-based courses.

Bhattacharjee said, “The exam aims to change the way we assess students, it is not about just marks.” He adds, “There is no common exam for non-STEM courses when around 30 lakh of the students opt for these courses.” The foundation aims to assess 10,000 students in the first batch. He informed that over 45 question paper setters and over 37 evaluators have been involved in the process.