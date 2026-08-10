IIM Ahmedabad, Cyril Shroff launch GC Leadership Academy; aims to strengthen legal leadership and management education

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Cyril Shroff have laid the foundation of the Cyril Shroff – IIMA GC Leadership Academy. The academy has been introduced as a research and executive development initiative designed to fortify leadership development for General Counsels (GCs). Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the academy on Saturday.
The ceremony and official launch of the leadership academy was held at the IIM Ahmedabad campus.
With its strategic establishment at IIM Ahmedabad, the academy will provide students with a high-quality executive education and a strong network of peers to assist GCs in strengthening their leadership capabilities and driving meaningful impact within their organisations and in the profession, the institute announced in a statement. The co-founder, Cyril Shroff, is the managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) with an eminent legal career of more than 40 years.
Through this academy, Shroff and IIMA are working together towards building a stage that co-hosts leadership qualities with management education for budding GCs to get acclimated to the complexity, accountability, and global expectations of modern-day leadership.
With other qualities that amplifies the motive, the recently-launched GC Leadership Academy will primarily focus on the following four core priorities.
Boardroom and enterprise leadership
The academy will help GCs to incoporate strategic judgement, decision-making capabilities and confidence that is required for boardroom meetings and enterprise-wide leadership.
Business, finance, and strategy integration
It aims at installing in GCs’ mind a deeper understanding of finance, strategy, governance, risk, organisational behaviour, and business transformation.
Technology, AI, and emerging risk readiness
The academy will encourage legal leaders to discover crucial and useful fields such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and the governance implications of emerging technologies.
Global peer learning and thought leadership
The Cyril Shroff–IIMA GC Leadership Academy to bring in place a network of experienced and senior GCs, with opportunities ranging from peer learning, international exposure to certification for the creation of future legal leadership.
Also Read | IIM Ahmedabad establishes Mattu Centre for Research in Security Pricing & Corporate Finance
IIMA, with its long established legacy of making business and institutional leaders, will offer its top-notch case-based pedagogy and academic depth across strategy, finance, marketing, human resources, negotiation, organisational behaviour, decision science, AI, and public policy to bring out enterprise leaders.