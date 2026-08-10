IIM Ahmedabad, Cyril Shroff launch GC Leadership Academy; aims to strengthen legal leadership and management education

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Cyril Shroff have laid the foundation of the Cyril Shroff – IIMA GC Leadership Academy. The academy has been introduced as a research and executive development initiative designed to fortify leadership development for General Counsels (GCs). Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the academy on Saturday.

The ceremony and official launch of the leadership academy was held at the IIM Ahmedabad campus.

With its strategic establishment at IIM Ahmedabad, the academy will provide students with a high-quality executive education and a strong network of peers to assist GCs in strengthening their leadership capabilities and driving meaningful impact within their organisations and in the profession, the institute announced in a statement. The co-founder, Cyril Shroff, is the managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) with an eminent legal career of more than 40 years.