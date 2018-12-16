Cyclone Phethai: Schools to remain shut in East Godavari district for two days

With Cyclone Phethai likely to make a landfall on coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the East Godavari district collector Kartikeya Misra has announced that schools would remain shut for two days in eight coastal mandals. The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Ongole and Kakinada on Monday, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. Anticipating the storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on high alert along with the Coast Guard.

The cyclone is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha by Monday, the Met department said Sunday. While the sky remained overcast in many parts of the state Sunday, districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi are expected to be lashed by heavy rain under the impact of the cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Centre here said in a bulletin, reported PTI.

Many places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Baragarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts would experience heavy rainfall on Monday, it said.

The cyclonic storm, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, would move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada during Monday afternoon, the MeT centre said.

The MeT centre forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower in many places, mainly south Odisha districts, till December 18. While there was no general warning for fishermen in Odisha coast, they were advised not to venture into deep sea areas of west-central and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal till Monday, it said

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release said that the cyclone would be accompanied with gusty wind speeds touching 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph off south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The IMD has called for a total suspension of fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday and Monday, advising fisherman to not venture into the deep sea.