Cyclone Jawad: IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 rescheduled in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2022) entrance exam on December 5, 2021, however, the agency has postponed the exam in some cities in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to the speculations of the cyclone.

NTA in its notification mentioned that due to the cyclone, IIFT (MBA) exams will not be conducted in exam centres at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha- Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, West Bengal- Kolkata, Durgapur.

“In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5 at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date,” NTA said in its official notice.

However, candidates are advised to note that the postponement is applicable only to the cities cited above and that the exam will be held at all other cities on December 5 (Sunday), as per schedule. For updates regarding exam, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, or can write to NTA at at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.