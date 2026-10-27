Schools in eight Odisha districts to remain closed on October 28

Schools in eight districts of Odisha have been ordered to remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, to ensure the safety of students as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the east coast, according to officials.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm.
A yellow warning has also been issued for several other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh, where heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm is expected.
Students and their parents from these districts are required to check the official circular issued by school authorities or the broadcasting group to receive confirmation on the school closure status.
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said the state government is working to move people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Around 48,000 people are expected to be shifted, including around 11,000 each from Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts. Evacuation drives are also underway in Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada.
The state has also prepared 135 permanent cyclone shelters and around 1,600 temporary shelters to accommodate people from vulnerable areas. Authorities have also deployed 294 rescue teams across potentially affected areas.
The government has directed district collectors to take all necessary measures to protect lives and property and has set a “zero casualty” target as the cyclone approaches.
The school closure comes as a part of the precautionary measures being taken in the state amid the expected heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with Cyclone Arnab.
Students from states getting affected by the cyclone are required to keep a close check on IMD forecast and official circulars sent by school authorities for early updates on school closure.
(With inputs from PTI)