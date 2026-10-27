Schools in eight Odisha districts to remain closed on October 28

Schools in eight districts of Odisha have been ordered to remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, to ensure the safety of students as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the east coast, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm.

A yellow warning has also been issued for several other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh, where heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm is expected.

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Students and their parents from these districts are required to check the official circular issued by school authorities or the broadcasting group to receive confirmation on the school closure status.