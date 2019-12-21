Cyber space should be made part of school syllabus: Former SC Chief Justice

Cyber space and related aspects should be taugh in schools and colleges, he said (Representational Image) Cyber space and related aspects should be taugh in schools and colleges, he said (Representational Image)

Cyber space and cyber crime, its control, impact and all other aspects should be made part of school and college syllabi to make students aware of the field, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Saturday.

Human intelligence always has primacy and the educated should not be scared of using artificial intelligence, Misra told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Edition of Indian Cyber Congress held at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, where he was the chief guest.

Besides, the agency investigating cyber crimes should have a special wing, with specialised training and other resources, he said. Earlier, addressing the Congress, Misra said India ranked 23rd among 165 Nations in cyber security index and still there was a lot of space to grow in future.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime against Women and Chidren, Tamil Nadu, M.Ravi said cyber crime is the biggest challenge for any country other than terrorism.

According to him, steps are being taken to establish cyberpark police stations and there may also be the possibility of cyber courts.

E Khalieraaj, Additional DirectorGeneral, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards, New Delhi, thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for setting up a separate team to tackle crimes against women and children.

