CV Raman Global University students win Smart India Hackathon’s software edition

In the recently concluded Smart India Hackathon 2020, Software Edition, two groups of students from CV Raman Global University in Odisha emerged as nationwide winners by solving two live problems of the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The two groups were awarded Rs 1 lakh each.

The team from the university’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering — that called itself Nexas — developed an app with a high degree of security for filing FIRs online. The app also facilitates hassle-free linking of FIRs with the Aadhaar card of a complainant or victim.

The team was led by Sourav Mishra, and its other members were Satyabrata Pal, Shrisha Agarwala, Abhilasha Panda, Abhishek Das and Binit Kumar.

The second team, Braniacs_1.0, consisted of students from the departments of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. They developed an app-based career counseling software to assist school students, graduates and dropouts with career guidance, personality test, and language translation.

The team was led by Shikha Kumari Pathak, and its other members were Taniya Ghosh, Gayatri Jena, Akash Mishra, Pratyush Pani, and Shantanu Bhriguvanshi.

The university’s Founder President Sanjib Kumar Rout, Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bhabes Bhattacharya, and its students and staff greeted the winning teams and their mentors Surendra Kumar Nanda and Tushar Kanti Dash. The final round of the hackathon saw the participation of 1,081 teams.

