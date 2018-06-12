DU Admissions 2018: Cut-offs released at St Stephen’s, 98.75 per cent is highest

English (Hons) also has a high cut-off — 98.5% for commerce students — similar to last year. For science students, it is 98% English (Hons) also has a high cut-off — 98.5% for commerce students — similar to last year. For science students, it is 98%

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College Monday released the cut-offs, which marginally increased by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Being a religious minority college, St Stephen’s reserves 50% seats for Christians. It also releases separate cutoffs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. The college has 410 seats across 10 courses.

Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.

English (Hons) also has a high cut-off — 98.5% for commerce students — similar to last year. For science students, it is 98%. Admissions, however, will take place following an aptitude test and an interview. The breakup is as follows: 5% for the test, 10% for the interview and 85% for Class XII board marks.

With St Stephen’s releasing high cut-offs, principals said other colleges may follow suit.

“The applications that Stephen’s received are similar to other colleges… So at least in the first few cut-off lists, the numbers are expected to remain high,” said a principal of a North Campus college.

Apart from Sanskrit (Hons), cut-offs for the SC/ST category is also on the higher side for all courses — over 90%.

From other boards

With Delhi University receiving 58,000 more applications to its undergraduate courses this year, applications from some school boards have also gone up.The university received more applications from students of state boards of Kerala, Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

A DU official said this highlights the diversity of the university. After CBSE, the second-highest applications are from Uttar Pradesh — 22,266, up from 17,918 last year.

Applications from the Bihar board also increased — 7,573 as compared to 3,423 last year.

