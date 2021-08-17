CUSB invites applications for UG, PG admissions through CU-CET 2021

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has invited online applications for admission in the forthcoming academic session 2021-22 to various UG, PG and diploma programmes through NTA (National Testing Agency).

CUSB has invited applications for a total of 30 courses which include three undergraduate courses), 25 PG courses and two PG diploma level programmes. From this academic session, the university is starting a new course named PG Diploma in Petroleum Geosciences.

Providing more details the Controller of Examinations (COE), Tripathi said that this year CUSB has invited applications through CU-CET (Central Universities – Common Entrance Test) – 2021 in which 12 Central Universities have participated. In addition to Central University of South Bihar (Gaya), others participating Central Universities include Assam University (Silchar), Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria may apply for various courses to be offered by the University at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma levels. This year, CUSB has invited applications for three UG level courses namely — four-year integrated BA BEd, four-year integrated BSc. BEd, and five-year integrated BA. LLB (Hons) at UG level.

Candidates who desire to appear in CU-CET 2021 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on http://www.cusb.ac.in and details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure etc. are available on the respective website of participating Universities.

Before applying for CU-CET 2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating University for a desired programme. The exam fee is also required to be paid online. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.

The application fee for UG and PG level programmes is Rs. 800 (for General / OBC / EWS applicants), Rs. 350/- (for SC / ST / Transgender applicants), while there is no fee for PwD applicants.

This year changes have been made in selection of courses and Universities. This time an applicant can apply for three-test papers by paying the application fee as mentioned above. Besides, an applicant can further apply for additional test papers by paying application fees of Rs. 200.