CUSAT CAT 2021 registration deadline extended

The last date of registration of CUSAT CAT 2021 has been extended till April 15, 2021.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) today extended the deadline for the registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The last date of registration has been extended till April 15. Interested candidates applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can register through the official website of CUSAT at http://www.cusat.ac.

The CUSAT CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for the June 12, 13 and 14. Students will have to fill the form and pay the application fee online. The application fee for general category students is Rs 1000 and for SC/ST it is Rs 500.

How to fill up the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration/application link

Step 3: Fill up the registration link with the necessary details

Step 4: Log in using the necessary credentials and fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents

Step 6: Make the fee payment and submit

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for further references

CUSAT 2021 admit card is expected to be released on May 25 on the official website. The examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.