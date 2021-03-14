CUSAT CAT 2021: Application process details; check syllabus, paper pattern

CUSAT CAT 2021: Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts its entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The entrance exam is known as CUSAT Common Admission Test ( CUSAT CAT) and is scheduled to be held on June 12, 13 and 14 as a computer based test.

Last year, the university cancelled the CUSAT CAT on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. However, now that the exam dates and registration schedule of the exam has been officially declared on cusat.ac.in, aspiring candidates can expect the official information bulletin to release shortly. As of now, CUSAT CAT registrations for all programmes have already commenced from March 10.

In order to register for CUSAT CAT, general category candidates applying for admission to state merit/ all India quota seats have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100 while the fee amount is Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates from the state of Kerala.

For post doctoral fellowships, diploma and certificate programmes, the application fee is Rs 100 for the general category and Rs 50 for SC/ST candidates of Kerala. Once the application process is over, the university will issue the CUSAT CAT admit card. As per the latest schedule of events, the admit card will be available through candidate login at the official website from May 25 to June 14.

The Cochin University entrance exam is to be conducted as a computer based test like the previous year. CUSAT CAT 2021 exam pattern (as per the previous exam) indicates that the test duration will be of three hours and the question paper will consist of MCQ type questions only. Each question carries 3 marks while for each incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. However, the CUSAT CAT syllabus is specified differently for admission to different categories of programmes.

For admission to B.Tech and 5 years integrated M.Sc in photonics programme, the question paper consists of 250 questions distributed across the subjects of physics, chemistry and maths. On the other hand, for admission to BBA LLB and B.Com LLB programmes, the question paper of CUSAT CAT is divided into two parts. Part 1 is based on the subjects of law and reasoning/ logical thinking while part 2 is based on the subjects of General English, general knowledge and current affairs. In a similar manner, for admission to B.Voc, LLM, MCA, MA Economics and other programmes, the subject combination of the CUSAT CAT question paper changes.

The complete details of the exam pattern and syllabus for admission to different courses through the CUSAT CAT will be available in the official information bulletin when it releases. Aspiring candidates must satisfy the minimum conditions of eligibility for admission to their preferred program as laid down by the university from time to time.

Once the exam is over, Cochin University first releases the CUSAT CAT answer key and then releases the CUSAT CAT result on the official website. The merit lists indicate the candidates who qualify for the test and become eligible for admission through the counselling sessions.

For this reason, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official university website often after the exam. Seats are allocated on the basis of merit and availability of seats in a preferred programme of the university.