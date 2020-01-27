CUSAT CAT 2020 registration process closing soon; syllabus, paper pattern, details

Check details of CUSAT exam Check details of CUSAT exam

CUSAT CAT 2020: The Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts an entrance exam, Common Admission Test (CAT) every year. It is the gateway for admission to undergraduate (UG) as well as postgraduate (PG) programmes in the varsity.

Here are the important points one should know about the exam

1. CUSAT 2020 exam date

For the academic session 2020-2021, the common admission test will be held on April 18 and 19, 2020. There are six UG programs for students after 10+2, two for candidates with 3-year engineering diploma, 32 post graduate programs, one PG engineering, two programs for after PG, one for after PhD, and 10 diploma/certificate programs on offer.

2. Registration for CUSAT 2020

The online registration is open at admissions.cusat.ac.in. Deadline to apply is January 31 and with a late fee, it is February 7. MBA applications are open until February 15, and February 20 with a late fee.

3. Admit card

The announced dates for admit card download are March 27 to April 19. As can be seen, the last date to download the hall ticket is the same as the last.

4. Admission to M Phil, Phd

Candidates who wish to take admission in M Phil, PhD, PDF, Diploma / Certificate programmes, need to obtain and submit the application by offline mode. The application is available from the Departments concerned.

5. Entrance exams accepted for MBA admission, GATE for MTech

For admission into the MBA programme, a valid KMAT / CMAT / CAT score is accepted. Candidates are ranked for admission based on these scores, group discussion and personal interview. For admission in M Tech programmes, preference is given to candidates who have a valid GATE score in the respective subject. However, in the absence of a GATE score, admission is done based on their performance in the Department Test (DAT) which is conducted by the concerned departments.

