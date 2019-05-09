CUSAT CAT 2019 results announced; Amir Ahmed Imtias secures first rank

CUSAT results 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) results were declared today and can be accessed on their official website at cusat.ac.in. Amir Ahmed Imtias from the state capital’s Kilimanur district bagged the first rank in the exam. Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S secured the second and third ranks respectively, whereas Vishnu V Saseendran was the topper in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

CUSAT CAT is held for those who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019. Due to technical reasons, CAT-2019 at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Alappuzha and UKF College of Engineering and Technology, Kollam was cancelled.

How to check CUSAT CAT-2019 rank list

1. Visit the official website at https://cusat.ac.in/

2. Click on the CAT 2019 rank list published link which will redirect you to another link (http://iraa.cusat.ac.in/ranklists)

3. On this web page, one can select the programme for which they gave the CAT entrance from the drop down.

4. Once you select the desired programme, click on the View Ranklist tab and the ranklist will reflect on the screen.

For MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). They will have to attend a group discussion and interview.

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Aspirants will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and will be required to attend the interview.