CUSAT CAT 2019: Online application process begins January 30, know how to apply

CUSAT CAT 2019: The online application process for the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) will begin on January 30, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in on or before February 28.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) will be conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019. The CUSAT will be held at 28 centres across the country and also in Dubai. A separate category has been made available for Indians having OCI/PIO status and for foreign nationals.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) will be conducted on April 6. Those who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD, the exam will be held on April 7.

The application for MPhil, PhD and diploma courses will be available from the respective departments. The applications for various MTech courses could be submitted till April 21.

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates belonging to Kerala SC (KSC) and Kerala ST (KST) communities are eligible for applying.

For all undergraduate programmes, the candidate should have passed class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. They need to score to score at least 45 per cent PCM (physics, Chemistry Mathematics).

For postgraduate courses, science with mathematics as one of the subjects or graduate in Electronics/Information Technology/Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Engineering/Technology with 55 per cent aggregate marks (except language and humanities) is needed.