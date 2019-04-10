CUSAT CAT 2019 answer keys released, download at admissions.cusat.ac.in 

CUSAT CAT 2019 answer key: The online application process for the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) will begin on January 30, 2019. The candidates can check the answer keys at — admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The admission test for MSc, LLM, MVoc, MCA, BVoc, LLB, BTech (Lateral Entry) was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019. Due to technical reasons, CAT-2019 at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Alappuzha and UKF College of Engineering and Technology, Kollam was cancelled. The revised date and schedule will be informed later.

CUSAT CAT is held for those who wish to pursue BTech, M.A (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) PhD, LLM (IPR) PhD.

Candidate can view their response by login to their respective profiles. Objections, if any, can be registered through the link which is also available on their home age on or before 10 pm on April 11.

CUSAT CAT 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissins.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Log-in using the registration number

Step 3: Download answer key, raise objections if any

For MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). They will have to attend a group discussion and interview.MSc Industrial Fisheries: Aspirants will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and will be required to attend the interview.